Evan Mobley

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Evan Mobley dribbles the ball up the court during a Cleveland Cavaliers-Brooklyn Nets game in March 2026.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Thunder Looking At Evan Mobley, Giannis, Rudy Gobert?

Oklahoma City has all of the assets needed to pull off a blockbuster trade this summer

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