Elina

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Elina (credit: Hampus Hjellström)
Music

Premiere: Hit-Making Songwriter Elina Finds Perspective In The Wake Of A Break-Up On Stripped-Back "Blue"

The young Swede has already notched up an impressive hit-rate with writing credits that include Zara Larsson, Astrid S, and NEIKED's massive hit "Sexual".

James Keith2256 days ago

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