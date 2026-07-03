Element

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Latest Stories

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Style

Element Drops 4/20-Friendly Camo Collection

Blend in with your favorite plant.

Matt Welty4838 days ago
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Sneakers

Kicks of the Day: Element Bowery "Blue Chambray"

Not just for shirts.

Jonathan Sawyer4851 days ago
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Style

Element Previews the Upcoming "Hemp Collection"

Promoting a "green" environment in more ways than one.

Teofilo Killip4936 days ago
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Element Reaches Back to the East Coast for Wolfeboro and Emerald Collections

Shirts and outdoor jackets that keep you cozy while you shred.

Teofilo Killip4965 days ago
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Sneakers

Element Topaz "Charcoal"

Mid-cut makeup.

Jonathan Sawyer4967 days ago
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Sports

Element Presents "Future Nature" Am Video

The full video is out now.

Tony Markovich5185 days ago
Style

Element Elite Collection Spring/Summer 2011

Element provides more options to the comfortable moccasin.

Teofilo Killip5567 days ago
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Sneakers

Element Hampton

The skate brand polishes their repertoire with this casual boat shoe.

Complex5758 days ago
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Style

Daily Style & Design News: December 16, 2009

Home furnishing items from Futura Laboratories, Supreme's Sale, Undefeated x Timberland, Fitted Hawaii x Element, and the Copenhagen wheel.

Complex6058 days ago
Style

Street Detail: Seoul For Real

Today's subject believes that bright colors are gonna be the next big thing in hip-hop. Is he stylin' or just wildin'? Vote now!

Complex6204 days ago

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