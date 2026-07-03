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Music

Feadz - "Instant Alpha"

So we just recently had that chance to pick Feadz' brain a bit, but now the full beast of his debut LP is now on the loose. Instant Alpha, the long awaited full length from this arguable legend is out now on Ed Banger Records and Paris is officially all up in your face for 2014. We've been saying it as a collective for a minute that the French were going to run a lot of this year, and this LP is severely backing up this claim in the early stages.

brenttactic4561 days ago
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Music

Terry Richardson Recently Shot the Ed Banger Crew

Recently, Terry Richardson had a fun photoshoot with Daft Punk that even involved him donning a helmet. We're not sure if he's on a dance music kick, but it's interesting to see that the androids' for manager Busy P brought his Ed Banger crew to Richardson's studio for a photoshoot. Justice, Breakbot, and the rest seem to have a lot of fun, and you get to see some the fun side of one of the more impactful imprints of the last decade.

khrisd4623 days ago
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Music

Cashmere Cat is the Special Guest at Tonight's Ed Banger 10th Anniversary Show in NYC

Ed Banger has been on their 10th anniversary kick since this summer, releasing special compilations and performing in cities all over the world, spreading the Ed Banger appeal to the masses. Their 10th anniversary tour hits the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City tonight, and we've just learned that joining Breakbot, Busy P, Justice, and the Ed Banger all-star DJs will be special guest Cashmre Cat, who may or may not be DJ Yolo Bear. If you've not already copped tickets, you better do so ASAP!

khrisd4641 days ago
justice access all areas
Music

Justice Announces Live Album, "Access All Areas"

French duo Justice will be releasing a live album, Access All Areas, on May 7 via Ed Banger. The album is taken from a live show they did at the Nîmes arenas in July of 2012, during their Audio, Video, Disco tour.

khrisd4863 days ago
ed banger turns 10
Music

Stream Ed Banger's 10th Anniversary Show From Paris

That's right, Ed Banger Records is celebrating 10 glorious years of EDM excellence, and their sold-out show in from la Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris will be live-streamed using nine different camera angles. We even heard that Justice will be DJing starting around 9PM EST. Hit up the official Ed Banger YouTube page to help celebrate.

khrisd4887 days ago
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