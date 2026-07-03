Dustin Johnson

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Dustin Johnson at the 2017 Masters.
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10 Ridiculous Ways Pro Athletes Have Injured Themselves

From cooking soup to running a bath for kids, pro athletes have injured themselves in all sorts of strange ways in recent years.

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Paulina Gretzky Reveals That She's Pregnant

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Pro Golfer Dustin Johnson Suspended From PGA Due to Cocaine Use

Dustin Johnson is taking a break from the PGA.

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