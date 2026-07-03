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The Masters champ reflects on his historic win, how many athletes there are on the PGA Tour, and how competitive Michael Jordan gets when he tees it up.Adam Caparell
Stephen A. Smith, Teyana Taylor, and Dustin Johnson are some of the sports people who just had a rough week.Chris Yuscavage
A video from over the weekend that is circulating on social media appears to show Mel Gibson saluting former president Donald Trump at UFC 264.Brenton Blanchet
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Video Appears to Show Conor McGregor Threatening to Kill Dustin Poirier Following UFC 264 Loss
New video has emerged in which Conor McGregor appears to utter death threats at Dustin Poirier after their hugely anticipated fight at UFC 246.Joe Price