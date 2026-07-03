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This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.khrisd
What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next weekandroids
Recap this week's journeys by DJ, with everyone from A-Trak and Dirty South Joe to RL Grime and Cosmo Baker giving us their feelings through sound.androids
Music
Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Gave Him Strength to Take First Flight Since Deadly Crash
The blink-182 drummer, producer, and songwriter credits his partner Kourtney Kardashian with inspiring him to even consider the possibility of flying again.Trace William Cowen