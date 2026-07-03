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This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.
khrisd

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PREMIERE: Drumsound & Bassline Smith - "Serious Business"

Drumsound & Bassline Smith have been at it for more than a decade, releasing some of the most forward-thinking drum & bass of our time on their Technique Recordings imprint. Outside of the tunes that they produce for their own label, we have them to thank for pushing the careers of Youngman, Phetsta, and Crissy Criss, amongst others. And while tons of dnb artists have fizzled out or jumped ship to other genres, they're releasing the 100th release on their own label. This is how you flex.

nappy4585 days ago
drumsound bassline smith
Music

Download Drumsound & Bassline Smith's "Behind The Beats" Mix

For their recent "Behind The Beats" segment for MistaJam on Radio 1, Drumsound & Bassline Smith talked about which song they wish they had produced, imitate their favorite sound, and drop a serious selection of tunes. Most of it is their own creations (under their known name as well as 2DB), and feartured cuts from TC, Metrik, L Plus, and others. They kicked off the mix with their latest smash, "One In A Million," and keep the mood upfront and fierce throughout.

khrisd4808 days ago
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Drumsound & Bassline Smith ft. Fleur - “One In A Million”

Were you itching to see Fleur riding a bike while singing? In the official clip for Drumsound & Bassline Smith's anthemic "One In A Million," that's exactly what goes down. Well, that interspersed with a group of guys playing some pick-up basketball. Not necessarily the image we had for this track, but that's what we get for getting hype over an obvious banger.

khrisd4862 days ago
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Drumsound & Bassline Smith ft. Fleur - "One In A Million"

Drumsound & Bassline Smith are a great crew. They run Technique, which has been churning out bangers for over a decade now, but them as producers? Whe

khrisd4875 days ago

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