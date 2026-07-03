The ‘90s were filled with a plethora of popular drinks, juices, sodas & hybrids. Take a trip down memory lane with these best '90s drinks.Nshira Turkson
Featured
Life
Capitol Riot Hearing's Mention of ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ Spurs Hilarious Reactions
While the assessment of Giuliani's alleged drunkenness on election night isn't new, its mention at Monday's hearing swiftly revived the discourse.Trace William Cowen
As non-alcoholic beverage sales continue to rise and more of Gen Z try their hand at sobriety, here is a list of 8 awesome and tasty Canadian booze-free drinks.Coleman Molnar
Pop Culture
Ben Affleck Criticized for Saying He’d ‘Probably Still Be Drinking’ If Married to Jennifer Garner and Was ‘Trapped’
Ben Affleck has drawn ire after he said he’d "probably still be drinking" if he had remained married to Jennifer Garner. The co-parents separated in 2015.Joe Price