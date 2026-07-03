The loss of Drakeo the Ruler, the people's champion of Los Angeles, is incalculable and cosmically cruel. Long Live the Ruler. There will never be another.Steven Louis
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The hip-hop community took to social media on Sunday to mourn the death of Drakeo The Ruler, who died after he was fatally stabbed Saturday night.Brad Callas
Complex's best new music this week list includes songs from Pop Smoke, Kanye West, Pop Smoke, Normani, Cardi B, Kevin Abstract, $NOT, Slowthai, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Three weeks after his release from prison, Drakeo the Ruler talks about his first post-prison project, which Complex is happy to premiere today.Jessica Mckinney