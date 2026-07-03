20-year-old Nigerian-Canadian Doc Dami (a.k.a Damicuts) is already proving to be a master barber whose clients include Roy Woods, Dax, and DDG.Coleman Molnar
Featured
Music
Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival Features All-Women Lineup: Everything You Need to Know
Bikini Kill, Doechii, KATSEYE, Die Spitz, Chappell Roan, and more are on the lineup for the festival's inaugural edition.Trace William Cowen
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
DJ Miss Milan speaks on quitting her bartending job to DJ, winning a Grammy with Doechii, and uplifting female artists.Risa Koehler