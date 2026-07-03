Latest Stories
The Best Canadian Albums of 2022
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.
DJ Charlie B Drops Debut Album 'Across The Board' f/ Pressa, NorthSideBenji, Smiley, and More
DJ Charlie B's 'Across The Board' features some of Toronto's hottest rappers, including NorthSideBenji, Pressa, Roy Woods, Smiley, Duvy, and more.
DJ Charlie B and Roy Woods Get Away With "Speeding" in New Music Video
The Toronto producer and OVO Sound singer peel out through the city's dark streets in the music video for their shadowy new single, "Speeding."
DJ Charlie B Is a Bad Boss in New "Water Whip" Video f/ OVO Affiliates 2Kz and YTN Paco
Following DJ Charlie B’s summer single “30,000 FT” featuring NorthSideBenji, “Water Whip” is a cold and gritty anthem featuring some rising stars.
NorthSideBenji and DJ Charlie B Go Up "30,000 ft" for New Video
Toronto rapper NorthSideBenji and DJ Charlie B have linked up for a new track, "30,000 ft," which marks Benji's first new release in two years.