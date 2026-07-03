DJ Charlie B

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Best Canadian Albums of 2022
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The Best Canadian Albums of 2022

Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.

Erik Leijon1312 days ago
DJ Charlie B's Album Cover for "Across The Board"
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DJ Charlie B Drops Debut Album 'Across The Board' f/ Pressa, NorthSideBenji, Smiley, and More

DJ Charlie B's 'Across The Board' features some of Toronto's hottest rappers, including NorthSideBenji, Pressa, Roy Woods, Smiley, Duvy, and more.

Bianca Thompson1500 days ago
DJ Charlie B and Roy Woods in "Speeding" music video
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DJ Charlie B and Roy Woods Get Away With "Speeding" in New Music Video

The Toronto producer and OVO Sound singer peel out through the city's dark streets in the music video for their shadowy new single, "Speeding."

Alex Nino Gheciu1551 days ago
Toronto's DJ Charlie B
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DJ Charlie B Is a Bad Boss in New "Water Whip" Video f/ OVO Affiliates 2Kz and YTN Paco

Following DJ Charlie B’s summer single “30,000 FT” featuring NorthSideBenji, “Water Whip” is a cold and gritty anthem featuring some rising stars.

Coleman Molnar1692 days ago
NorthSideBenjii and DJ Charlie B Link Up for "30,000 ft"
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NorthSideBenji and DJ Charlie B Go Up "30,000 ft" for New Video

Toronto rapper NorthSideBenji and DJ Charlie B have linked up for a new track, "30,000 ft," which marks Benji's first new release in two years.

Alex Nino Gheciu1839 days ago
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