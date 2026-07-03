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Latest Stories

Split image. Left: Ed Sheeran in a light blue suit. Right: Barry Keoghan in a black jacket at an event.
Music

Ed Sheeran and Barry Keoghan Name Their GOAT Rap Albums

For their episode of Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' the two talked rap greats like 50 Cent and Eminem to British stars like Skepta and Stormzy.

Alex Ocho332 days ago
z
Music

Zayn Shares New Album 'Nobody Is Listening'

Zayn's third full-length studio album arrives a little over two years after 2018's 'Icarus Falls,' which featured collabs with Nicki Minaj and Timbaland.

Trace William Cowen2010 days ago
delvin
Sports

Steelers' Newest Starting Quarterback Caught Deleting Tweets Supporting Trump

Devlin Hodges was named the Steelers' starting QB on Tuesday.

Philip Lewis2426 days ago
ed sheeran no 5
Music

Ed Sheeran’s ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’ Was A Well-Done Uniting Of Grime And Pop

If nothing else, it's a reminder of how far homegrown UK music has come.

Michael Keating2567 days ago
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Music

Watch Wretch 32, Devlin & Swiss' Video For "Helpless"

The track is taken from the 'AR15: Concrete Jungle' compilation, which is out right now.

Tobi Oke3963 days ago
Elliot Simpson
Music

Devlin Links Up With Term & Rachet For "Corned Beef City"

D-E-V-L-I-N is on top form.

Tobi Oke3967 days ago

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