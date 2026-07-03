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Ed Sheeran and Barry Keoghan Name Their GOAT Rap Albums
For their episode of Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' the two talked rap greats like 50 Cent and Eminem to British stars like Skepta and Stormzy.
15 Classic UK Diss Tracks Every Rap Fan Should Study
Legendary business.
Zayn Shares New Album 'Nobody Is Listening'
Zayn's third full-length studio album arrives a little over two years after 2018's 'Icarus Falls,' which featured collabs with Nicki Minaj and Timbaland.
Steelers' Newest Starting Quarterback Caught Deleting Tweets Supporting Trump
Devlin Hodges was named the Steelers' starting QB on Tuesday.
Ed Sheeran’s ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’ Was A Well-Done Uniting Of Grime And Pop
If nothing else, it's a reminder of how far homegrown UK music has come.
Premiere: Devlin Gives Us Another Taste Of His New Album With Syer B-Assisted "Pirate"
'The Outcast' drops tomorrow, March 15.
Ghetts Adds Chip, Devlin, Frisco And Of Course MegaMan To "You Dun Know Already" Remix Video
Boss, MegaMan's back.
Watch Wretch 32, Devlin & Swiss' Video For "Helpless"
The track is taken from the 'AR15: Concrete Jungle' compilation, which is out right now.
Devlin Links Up With Term & Rachet For "Corned Beef City"
D-E-V-L-I-N is on top form.