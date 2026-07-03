DESTROID

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Music

Excision & Space Laces - "Get Stupid (Destroid 11)"

Every once in a while you get a track that'll just come out of nowhere and rip your face off. Now seeing the names Excision and Spaces Laces takes awa

jakel4618 days ago
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Music

Excision Breaks Down the DESTROID Live Show Setup

Earlier this week, a video of DESTROID's debut live show turned into London Elektricity's Tony Colman saying the performance shows how "shit EDM truly is." There were debates on various sites on these Internets, trying to figure out how much DESTROID was actually playing live. We'd heard that the guitars were MIDI triggers, but in a recent Facebook post, Excision took the time out to break down how involved and complex DESTROID's live show truly is...

khrisd4788 days ago
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Music

London Elektricity Says DESTROID's Live Show "Encapsulates How Utterly and Completely S**t 'EDM' Is"

A few days ago, we got to see the first clips of DESTROID's long-awaited live show, and many of you were blown away. It's truly a different vibe than

khrisd4791 days ago
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Music

Watch DESTROID's Debut Live Performance

Excision, Downlink, and KJ Sawka recently donned their futuristic apparel and brought the DESTROID live experience to San Francisco's Warfield, and it

khrisd4793 days ago
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Music

Destroid - "The Invasion"

With their new live-bass project Destroid, veterans Excision, Downlink, and KJ Sawka push boundaries to create a new milestone in bass music. Long pas

jakel4823 days ago
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Music

Excision, Downlink, and KJ Sawka Form DESTROID

With the amount of people calling dubstep "dead" (hell, I've said it), the news that a supergroup consisting of Excision, Downlink, and KJ Sawka is launching an album and a tour is huge. They're calling themselves DESTROID and have an album (The Invasion) coming out on May 7.

nappy4832 days ago

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