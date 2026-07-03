It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.Aaron C. Mansfield
Featured
Steph Curry, Trae Young, Kemba Walker, and Brittney Griner. Which NCAA star unleashed the best college basketball peformance of the last decade?Ben Farber
The 2026 NBA Finals begin tonight in San Antonio with the Knicks looking to win their first title since 1973, and the Spurs seeking their first title since 2014.Matt Burke
Ranking the top NBA players under the age of 24 right now, including young talent such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, & more.Adam Caparell