Denzel Valentine

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Denzel Valentine Is Wearing Michael Jordan’s No. 45, NBA Twitter Freaks Out

Some NBA fans on Twitter are criticizing Denzel Valentine’s decision to wear No. 45 for the Bulls, just like Michael Jordan did in 1995.

Chris Yuscavage3671 days ago

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