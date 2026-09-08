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Eric Isom

Joined November 2022 | 5 posts
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Darnell Williams

Check Out Darnell Williams' New Video For "Porno"

The multi-faceted artist is back with another solid effort.

Eric Isom2967 days ago
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10 Essential Albums by Lil Rappers

Lil rappers have made some big albums.

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The best new artists to catch our eye in the month of April.

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Ridiculous Rap Names

10 New Rappers With The Most Ridiculous Names

The names are getting more and more absurd, but don't let that stop you from listening to the music.

Eric Isom3102 days ago
Not Available Lead

Check Out Pusha T's PSA For Legalized Marijuana In California

President Push continues to use his influence to encourage political action.

Eric Isom3607 days ago
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