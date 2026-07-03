Cyrcle

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Inspired by the temperamental​​​​​​​ conditions of riding around the British countryside, Albion was created by a group of three friends who wanted to make...
Jacob Davey

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Preview: Art Duo CYRCLE. Prep for Their Upcoming "Nothing Exists" Show at Montreal's Station16 Gallery

The Los Angeles-based artists head to Canada for an important gallery show next month.

andrewlasane4077 days ago
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CYRCLE.'s "ASCENSION!" Installation at Killspencer's Pop-Up Is Inspired by Sports and Religion

The piece is inspired by basketball fans who "like religious disciples, cheer faithfully for the ASCENSION of their idols."

andrewlasane4230 days ago

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