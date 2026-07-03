Latest Stories
Brent Faiyaz Seemingly Denies That He's the Father of Cyn Santana's Second Child: 'Fake News'
The singer posted an update to his Instagram Stories following Santana's pregnancy announcement.
VH1’s ‘Family Reunion: Love and Hip-Hop Edition’ Set to Bring The Heat and Healing
Season Two of VH1's 'Family Reunion: Love and Hip-Hop Edition’ is mixing up castmates from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood, and Miami for a spicy gathering.
Freddie Gibbs Calls the Game 'Corny' for His Cyn Santana Lyrics
Not too long ago, the Game previewed a new song in which he took shots at Joe Budden's fiancée Cyn Santana.
Joe Budden Calls Out the Game for Diss Track: 'Watch Your F*cking Mouth'
Joe Budden is getting out ahead of a song from the Game where he raps about Budden and Cyn Santana.
Cyn Santana Clarifies Old Remark About Black Men and Hispanic Women: ‘My Young Ass Worded Something Poorly’
"Ima explain myself and shed some clarity on a clip that's being spread around with little context," tweeted Santana, who married Joe Budden over the holidays.