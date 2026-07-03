Cyn Santana

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Latest Stories

Brent Faiyaz, in a casual outfit with an orange jacket and hat. Cardi B, wearing an elegant black dress with gloves, on the red carpet
Music

Brent Faiyaz Seemingly Denies That He's the Father of Cyn Santana's Second Child: 'Fake News'

The singer posted an update to his Instagram Stories following Santana's pregnancy announcement.

Jaelani Turner-Williams717 days ago
Family Reunion Love and Hip Hop VH1
Pop Culture

VH1’s ‘Family Reunion: Love and Hip-Hop Edition’ Set to Bring The Heat and Healing

Season Two of VH1's 'Family Reunion: Love and Hip-Hop Edition’ is mixing up castmates from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood, and Miami for a spicy gathering.

Brandon Constantine1681 days ago
Freddie Gibbs
Music

Freddie Gibbs Calls the Game 'Corny' for His Cyn Santana Lyrics

Not too long ago, the Game previewed a new song in which he took shots at Joe Budden's fiancée Cyn Santana.

Joe Price2675 days ago
joe budden cyn santana the game
Music

Joe Budden Calls Out the Game for Diss Track: 'Watch Your F*cking Mouth'

Joe Budden is getting out ahead of a song from the Game where he raps about Budden and Cyn Santana.

Alex Galbraith2723 days ago
Joe and Cyn
Pop Culture

Cyn Santana Clarifies Old Remark About Black Men and Hispanic Women: ‘My Young Ass Worded Something Poorly’

"Ima explain myself and shed some clarity on a clip that's being spread around with little context," tweeted Santana, who married Joe Budden over the holidays.

Joe Price2747 days ago
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