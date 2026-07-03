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Bad Bunny in a white outfit with "64" on it, wearing a headset microphone, gestures with one hand, in front of a blurred crowd.
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Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: Here's the Surprising Brand He Wore

Bad Bunny donned pieces from a certain Spain-headquartered fashion retailer for his Super Bowl LX headlining set.

Trace William Cowen158 days ago

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