Cousin Sal

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Cousin Sal, Bill Simmons’ Gambling Guru, Will Help You Pay For College

Cousin Sal is no longer picking games for ESPN, but Bill Simmons' gambling buddy has taken his talents to Facebook and is still picking winners.

Adam Caparell3526 days ago

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