Cori Gauff

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John McEnroe
Sports

John McEnroe Says He Hopes Coco Gauff Loses to Naomi Osaka

"It wouldn't be a good sign for the sport if a 15-year-old is beating the defending US Open champion."

Joshua Espinoza2512 days ago
Cori Gauff
Sports

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff Advances in Wimbledon Comeback and Fans Are Hype

The 15-year-old has advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Friday, after defeating Polona Hercog.

Joshua Espinoza2569 days ago
Cori Gauff
Sports

15-Year-Old Cori 'Coco' Gauff Beats Venus Williams at Wimbledon

In a shock defeat, five-time Wimbledon singles winner Venus Williams was beaten by 15-year-old American tennis prodigy Cori 'Coco' Gauff.

Joe Price2573 days ago

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