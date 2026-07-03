Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 1970s

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Daily Paper x Converse Chuck 70
Sneakers

Daily Paper Unveils Converse Chuck 70 Collection

Two pairs are dropping next week.

Victor Deng659 days ago
Sneakers

Stussy x Our Legacy x Converse Chuck 70s Drop This Week

Three pairs to pick from.

Victor Deng1116 days ago
Patta x Experimental Jetset x Converse Chuck 70 High
Sneakers

Patta and Experimental Jetset's New Converse Collab Arrives This Week

Patta has joined forces with design studio Experimental Jetset to deliver a new Converse Chuck 70 High collab dropping in November 2022. Here's the launch info.

Victor Deng1348 days ago
Clot x Converse Chuck 70 'Panda'
Sneakers

Giant Pandas Inspire These Clot x Converse Collabs

Giant pandas inspire Clot's new Converse Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell 'Panda' collab that's dropping in November 2022. Find the official details here.

Victor Deng1354 days ago
Converse 2022 Pride Collection
Sneakers

Converse Celebrates Pride Month With New Collection

Converse is celebrating Pride month and the LGBTQIA+ community with a special footwear and apparel collection dropping in June 2022. Click here for more.

Victor Deng1521 days ago
Advertisement
PgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Sneakers

Kendrick Lamar's PgLang Collaborates With Converse

Pglang, Kendrick Lamar's creative company with Dave Free, has teamed up with Converse to release collaborative takes on the Chuck 70 and Pro Leather.

Zac Dubasik1538 days ago
Golf Wang x Converse By You Chuck 70
Sneakers

Tyler, the Creator and Converse Are Letting Fans Customize Their Own Golf Wang Chuck 70s

Tyler, the Creator and Converse are letting fans design their own Golf Wang Chuck 70 colorway via the brand's By You program. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1542 days ago
Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 Low 'Python'
Sneakers

Tyler, the Creator Covers His Next Converse Collab in Snakeskin

Tyler, the Creator and his Golf Wang label are dropping a new 'Python' Converse Chuck 70 Low collab in March 2022. Click here for the official details.

Victor Deng1601 days ago
Come Tees x Converse Chuck 70 Pair
Sneakers

Come Tees and Converse Have a Collab on the Way

Converse has teamed up with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Come Tees for a new sneaker and apparel collection. Click here for the official details.

Victor Deng1619 days ago
Rick Owens Converse DRKSHDW DRKSTAR
Sneakers

Rick Owens Reimagines the Chuck 70 For Next Collab

Designer Rick Owens has reimagined the Converse Chuck 70 once again with the introduction of his DRKSHDW DRKSTAR collab dropping in November 2021.

Victor Deng1711 days ago
Advertisement
Slam Jam x Converse Chuck 70 Collab
Sneakers

Slam Jam's New Converse Collab Is Available Now

Italian retailer Slam Jam has teamed up with Converse on a new Chuck 70 collab that's inspired by the American rock bands from the '80s. Here's how to cop.

Victor Deng1757 days ago
Fragment x Moncler x Converse Chuck 70
Sneakers

FRGMT and Moncler Are Dropping a Converse Collab This Week

A three-way sneaker collab between Fragment, Moncler, and Converse is dropping in July 2021. Find the official release info and detailed imagery here.

Victor Deng1832 days ago
Converse Chuck 70 'Issa Rae By You'
Sneakers

Issa Rae Gets Her Own Customizable Converse Collab

Converse has tapped actress Issa Rae to design her own customizable 'Issa Rae By You' collection available now. Here's how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng1842 days ago
Clot x Converse Chuck 70 Ox 'Paloma' and Hi 'White' Pair
Sneakers

Clot Revisits Past Collab With New Chuck 70s

Clot and Converse revisit 'Handshake' collab from 2011 for their latest sneaker project that's dropping in June 2021. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1863 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App