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Sneakers

Quickstrike: Russ Bengtson & DJ Clark Kent Talk Air Jordan Remastered Retros

Russ Bengtson and DJ Clark Kent also get into high-fashion sneakers for Fashion Week.

Sole Collector4334 days ago
Sneakers

Quickstrike: Just Blaze Joins Russ Bengtson and DJ Clark Kent

The Bearded One and God's Favorite DJ discuss the death of streetball, Concepts x ASICS, the Air Flight Huarache, Spizike, Capsule x New Balance and 'Powder Blue' Ewings.

Sole Collector4362 days ago
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Sneakers

Recap: Quickstrike and Complex TV Presents The Top 10 Sneakers of 2013

Top 10 Sneakers of 2013. Our panel of sneaker aficionados, that included Quickstrike's DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson, SNKRBST editor-in-chief Jay Corbin &amp; more

Gerald Flores4581 days ago
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Sneakers

Best of 2013: The Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 1600 "Daytona" is the #6 Sneaker of the Year

It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013. These shoes were the #6 sneaker of the year, according to Complex

Gerald Flores4587 days ago
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Sneakers

Best of 2013: The Nike LeBron X EXT "Cork" is the #7 Sneaker of the Year

It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013. These shoes were the #7 sneaker of the year, according to Complex.

Gerald Flores4589 days ago
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Sneakers

Best of 2013: The Nike Flyknit Trainer+ "Multicolor" is the #8 Sneaker of the Year

It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013. These shoes were the #8 sneaker of the year, according to Complex

Gerald Flores4589 days ago
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Sneakers

Best of 2013: The Operator Emz x adidas Pro Model is the #10 Sneaker of the Year

It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013.  Complex TV's Quickstrike gathered a panel of experts for discussion

Gerald Flores4590 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike: Black Friday Edition featuring Ronnie Fieg and Mayor

DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson discuss today's big sneaker releases, which include Clark's pack of "112 Nike SBs, and talk to Ronnie Fieg about New Balance.

Gerald Flores4614 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike: Bobbito Garcia, Bodega and SNS Reeboks, Lebron 11s

In the latest edition of Complex TV's Quickstrike, DJ Clark Kent &amp; Russ Bengtson chop it up with the sneaker game's first historian Bobbito Garcia "Father Bob".

Gerald Flores4628 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike: Jordan V Laneys, Reebok Answer, adidas Originals Collectors Project

Dlark and Russ discuss the importance of the Air Jordan V "Laney," the Doernbecher collection, Reebok Answer, and much more. Special guest, "White Stalley."

Nick Engvall4642 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike: Swizz Beatz, PB&J KD VIs and New Balance's Benjamins

Swizz Beatz explains his role as Reebok Classics' creative director, and why he feels like he's just getting started. Check out the latest episode on Complex TV

Russ Bengtson4656 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike: Mutombo Returns, Vans Drops a True OG, "Bel Air" Jordan Vs

Quickstrike is back with the second episode of season 2 and for the first time ever, DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson have a returning special guest, Dikembe.

Nick Engvall4670 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike: Stalley, JBF Customs and Nike Air Force 1 Bespokes

After taking some time off, DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson are back in action with the return of Complex TV's Quickstrike. Season 2 starts off with a new set

Nick Engvall4684 days ago
Sneakers

Quickstrike: Dikembe Mutombo Discusses the Return of the adidas Mutombo

DJCK and Russ chat it up with the hoops legend about his returning sig.

Sole Collector4709 days ago
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Complex Tv Quickstrike Show
Sneakers

Quickstrike: Dikembe Mutombo Discusses the Return of the adidas Mutombo

That's Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo to you. Check out the latest episode &amp; get ready for Quickstrike Season 2 coming soon on Complex.

Nick Engvall4712 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike: DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson Get An Unexpected Visitor

The off-season for them means discussing guest options, rehearsing their lines, talking sneakers, and more. Check out the Quickstrike Season 2 preview snippet.

Nick Engvall4740 days ago
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Sneakers

Quickstrike with DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson - Season 1 Outtakes

The best of the...um...unseen clips from Quickstrike. Check out the Season 1 Outtakes of Quickstrike with DJ Clark Kent &amp; Russ Bengtson &amp; be ready for the return

Nick Engvall4754 days ago

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