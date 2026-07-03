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Adidas Originals Celebrates the Return of Quickstrike With a 'Camo' Pack
Quickstrike is back!
Quickstrike: Russ Bengtson & DJ Clark Kent Talk Air Jordan Remastered Retros
Russ Bengtson and DJ Clark Kent also get into high-fashion sneakers for Fashion Week.
Quickstrike: Just Blaze Joins Russ Bengtson and DJ Clark Kent
The Bearded One and God's Favorite DJ discuss the death of streetball, Concepts x ASICS, the Air Flight Huarache, Spizike, Capsule x New Balance and 'Powder Blue' Ewings.
Recap: Quickstrike and Complex TV Presents The Top 10 Sneakers of 2013
Top 10 Sneakers of 2013. Our panel of sneaker aficionados, that included Quickstrike's DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson, SNKRBST editor-in-chief Jay Corbin & more
Best of 2013: The Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 1600 "Daytona" is the #6 Sneaker of the Year
It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013. These shoes were the #6 sneaker of the year, according to Complex
Best of 2013: The Nike LeBron X EXT "Cork" is the #7 Sneaker of the Year
It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013. These shoes were the #7 sneaker of the year, according to Complex.
Best of 2013: The Nike Flyknit Trainer+ "Multicolor" is the #8 Sneaker of the Year
It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013. These shoes were the #8 sneaker of the year, according to Complex
Best of 2013: The Operator Emz x adidas Pro Model is the #10 Sneaker of the Year
It's the end of the year, which means it's time to reflect on the best sneaker drops of 2013. Complex TV's Quickstrike gathered a panel of experts for discussion
Quickstrike: Black Friday Edition featuring Ronnie Fieg and Mayor
DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson discuss today's big sneaker releases, which include Clark's pack of "112 Nike SBs, and talk to Ronnie Fieg about New Balance.
Quickstrike: Bobbito Garcia, Bodega and SNS Reeboks, Lebron 11s
In the latest edition of Complex TV's Quickstrike, DJ Clark Kent & Russ Bengtson chop it up with the sneaker game's first historian Bobbito Garcia "Father Bob".
Quickstrike: Jordan V Laneys, Reebok Answer, adidas Originals Collectors Project
Dlark and Russ discuss the importance of the Air Jordan V "Laney," the Doernbecher collection, Reebok Answer, and much more. Special guest, "White Stalley."
Quickstrike: Swizz Beatz, PB&J KD VIs and New Balance's Benjamins
Swizz Beatz explains his role as Reebok Classics' creative director, and why he feels like he's just getting started. Check out the latest episode on Complex TV
Quickstrike: Mutombo Returns, Vans Drops a True OG, "Bel Air" Jordan Vs
Quickstrike is back with the second episode of season 2 and for the first time ever, DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson have a returning special guest, Dikembe.
Quickstrike: Stalley, JBF Customs and Nike Air Force 1 Bespokes
After taking some time off, DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson are back in action with the return of Complex TV's Quickstrike. Season 2 starts off with a new set
Quickstrike: Dikembe Mutombo Discusses the Return of the adidas Mutombo
DJCK and Russ chat it up with the hoops legend about his returning sig.
Quickstrike: Dikembe Mutombo Discusses the Return of the adidas Mutombo
That's Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo to you. Check out the latest episode & get ready for Quickstrike Season 2 coming soon on Complex.
Quickstrike: DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson Get An Unexpected Visitor
The off-season for them means discussing guest options, rehearsing their lines, talking sneakers, and more. Check out the Quickstrike Season 2 preview snippet.
Quickstrike with DJ Clark Kent and Russ Bengtson - Season 1 Outtakes
The best of the...um...unseen clips from Quickstrike. Check out the Season 1 Outtakes of Quickstrike with DJ Clark Kent & Russ Bengtson & be ready for the return