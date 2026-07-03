Featured
From Tickle Me Elmo to Furbies to the Xbox 360, here's a look at the hottest toys that defined Christmas morning for generations of kids.Jamie Iovine
From 'Super Mario Maker 2' to 'Final Fantasy VII', here are the best Nintendo Switch games available to play anytime, anywhere!Kevin Wong
Rihanna and Nintendo have got us chomping on the bit for Mario Kart 8.Hanuman Welch
With Mario Kart 8 set to drop this month, we take a look at the greatest moments in the history of Mario Kart.Gus Turner