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Meet the Team Tasked With Reviving Abercrombie & Fitch

Can this group get A&F out of its slump?

Gregory Babcock3986 days ago
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Aaron Levine Leaves Club Monaco for Abercrombie

Aaron Levine will lead the rebranding efforts at Abercrombie & Fitch

Cameron Wolf4048 days ago
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Club Monaco's Latest Collection Has Us Wishing Fall Was Already Here

Club Monaco presents its upcoming menswear collection for Fall 2015.

Joshua Espinoza4095 days ago
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Club Monaco Partners With Legendary Italian Suit Makers Lardini on a New Collection

Club Monaco teams with legendary suit-making company Lardini for the latest in its Makers & Muses series.

Cameron Wolf4118 days ago
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Club Monaco Is Opening a Pop-up Shop Inside the Number One Ranked Restaurant in the World

Club Monaco's pop-up shop inside the world's number one ranked restaurant, Noma, is a match made in heaven.

Cameron Wolf4162 days ago
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MR PORTER Puts the Spotlight on NYC in the Latest Issue of "The Journal"

MR PORTER's latest issue of "The Journal" focuses on New York, including the people behind the city's best menswear brands.

Joshua Espinoza4179 days ago
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Club Monaco Taps Famed Photography Duo Inez and Vinoodh for Its Spring 2015 Campaign

Club Monaco tap famed photography duo Inez and Vinoodh for its Spring 2015 campaign.

Joshua Espinoza4207 days ago
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Spiewak Golden Fleece Collaborates With Club Monaco to Update a Peacoat Originally Made for WWI Soldiers

Club Monaco and Spiewak Golden Fleece collaborate to update a peacoat originally made for WWI soldiers.

Cameron Wolf4228 days ago
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Sneakers

Club Monaco and Saucony Collaborated on a Bunch of Sneakers

An official look at the Club Monaco x Saucony sneaker collaboration. Available now at Club Monaco stores.

John Q Marcelo4287 days ago
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Mr Porter Adds Public School, Patagonia, and Club Monaco to Its Already Killer Arsenal

Mr Porter announces new parternships with Public School, Patagonia, and Club Monaco.

Cameron Wolf4329 days ago
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Club Monaco's Aaron Levine Taps Dom Vetro for an Exclusive Pair of Shades

Club Monaco's Aaron Levine collaborated with Dom Vetro's Ashley Bezamat on a pair of shades, the Arpetto.

Gregory Babcock4388 days ago

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