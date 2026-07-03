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JJ Abrams photographed in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

New ‘Cloverfield’ Film in the Works With J.J. Abrams Serving as Producer

Deadline reports that a new chapter of the 'Cloverfield' film franchise is in development, the first time a project has been unveiled as a 'Cloverfied' film.

tara mahadevan1394 days ago
What to Watch and Stream this Weekend
Pop Culture

The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.

MattBarone1571 days ago
J.J. Abrams arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's 'Westworld' season 2.
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Says Another 'Cloverfield' Movie Is Happening

Abrams reassured fans that the upcoming film ‘Overlord’ is not a sequel to ‘Cloverfield,’ adding that another film in the franchise “is in the works for theaters.”

Jose Martinez3006 days ago
'The Cloverfield Paradox' hosted by Netflix
Pop Culture

'The Cloverfield Paradox' Racks Up 5 Million Viewers in First Week After Surprise Release

'Paradox' turns in an underwhelming number of viewers one week after its surprise release on Netflix.

Jose Martinez3075 days ago
paramount
Pop Culture

Netflix Paid Over $50 Million for 'The Cloverfield Paradox'

The film was released through Netflix without warning after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3084 days ago
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saturday night
Pop Culture

Netflix Could Change the Movie Industry Forever With This Upcoming Release

The international deal Paramount made Netflix for the Natalie Portman-starring 'Annihilation' could be a game changer.

Joe Price3085 days ago

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