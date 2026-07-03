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New ‘Cloverfield’ Film in the Works With J.J. Abrams Serving as Producer
Deadline reports that a new chapter of the 'Cloverfield' film franchise is in development, the first time a project has been unveiled as a 'Cloverfied' film.
The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now
Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.
J.J. Abrams Says Another 'Cloverfield' Movie Is Happening
Abrams reassured fans that the upcoming film ‘Overlord’ is not a sequel to ‘Cloverfield,’ adding that another film in the franchise “is in the works for theaters.”
'The Cloverfield Paradox' Racks Up 5 Million Viewers in First Week After Surprise Release
'Paradox' turns in an underwhelming number of viewers one week after its surprise release on Netflix.
Netflix Paid Over $50 Million for 'The Cloverfield Paradox'
The film was released through Netflix without warning after the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Netflix Could Change the Movie Industry Forever With This Upcoming Release
The international deal Paramount made Netflix for the Natalie Portman-starring 'Annihilation' could be a game changer.