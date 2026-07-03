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Todd Gurley Says the Rams Are 'Past Due': 'Send Me Money ASAP'
Clay Matthews responded to Gurley and said that the Rams owe him money too.
Watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Another NFL edition of 'Mean Tweets' has arrived.
NFL Reportedly Rethinking Its Roughing the Passer Penalty
Following a marked uptick in roughing the passer penalties through the NFL's first three weeks, the competition committee is wondering how to fix the issue.
Richard Sherman Rips NFL for Only Protecting Quarterbacks
After reports that a DL was injured trying to avoid a penalty for hitting the QB, the outspoken cornerback groused about the NFL on Twitter.
Packers Fans Parody the Proper Way to Tackle After Clay Matthews Says NFL 'Going Soft'
Clay Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer again and fans are turning it into a meme.
Here Are the Other Big Names Facing PED Allegations in Today's Al Jazeera Documentary
Peyton Manning's PR team won't be the only one getting some work this week.
"Pitch Perfect 2" Super Bowl Ad Features Pitches and (Green Bay) Packers
They probably would rather have played in the Super Bowl.
Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers Teammates Will Make Hollywood Debut in Pitch Perfect 2
Watch Clay Matthews and his Packer teammates shine in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 2.
Nike Free Trainer 3.0 – Clay Matthews "Predator"
Inspired by the Green Bay Packer's Pro Bowl linebacker.