Clay Matthews

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Latest Stories

todd gurley rams money
Sports

Todd Gurley Says the Rams Are 'Past Due': 'Send Me Money ASAP'

Clay Matthews responded to Gurley and said that the Rams owe him money too.

Abel Shifferaw2291 days ago
tweets mean nfl
Sports

Watch Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'

Another NFL edition of 'Mean Tweets' has arrived.

Abel Shifferaw2360 days ago
NFL ref's roughing the passer call
Sports

NFL Reportedly Rethinking Its Roughing the Passer Penalty

Following a marked uptick in roughing the passer penalties through the NFL's first three weeks, the competition committee is wondering how to fix the issue.

countcenci2853 days ago
Richard Sherman
Sports

Richard Sherman Rips NFL for Only Protecting Quarterbacks

After reports that a DL was injured trying to avoid a penalty for hitting the QB, the outspoken cornerback groused about the NFL on Twitter.

countcenci2854 days ago
Clay Matthews
Sports

Packers Fans Parody the Proper Way to Tackle After Clay Matthews Says NFL 'Going Soft'

Clay Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer again and fans are turning it into a meme.

countcenci2854 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Here Are the Other Big Names Facing PED Allegations in Today's Al Jazeera Documentary

Peyton Manning's PR team won't be the only one getting some work this week.

Gavin Evans3856 days ago
Pop Culture

"Pitch Perfect 2" Super Bowl Ad Features Pitches and (Green Bay) Packers

They probably would rather have played in the Super Bowl.

BrianFormo4185 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers Teammates Will Make Hollywood Debut in Pitch Perfect 2

Watch Clay Matthews and his Packer teammates shine in the trailer for Pitch Perfect 2.

Adam Silvers4258 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Free Trainer 3.0 – Clay Matthews "Predator"

Inspired by the Green Bay Packer's Pro Bowl linebacker.

Brandon Richard4936 days ago
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