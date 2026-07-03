Classical Music

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Latest Stories

Matteo Bocelli Soothes NYC With Live Performance Ahead of Sophomore Album
Music

Matteo Bocelli Soothes NYC With Live Performance Ahead of Sophomore Album

The rising star and son of Andrea Bocelli will perform at NYC's Gramercy Theater.

Bernadette Giacomazzo310 days ago
woman pictured playing violin
Life

Woman Loudly Enjoys ‘Full Body Orgasm’ During Los Angeles Philharmonic Performance

Classical music and orgasms, arguably the perfect pairing, reminded the general public of their dual power during a recent LA Philharmonic performance.

Trace William Cowen1174 days ago
Beethoven Statue in New York City.
Music

Theory That Beethoven Was Black Leads to Glorious Memes on Twitter

Earlier this week, a Twitter user resurfaced an old theory regarding German composer Ludwig van Beethoven that's quickly become a meme on Twitter.

Joe Price2221 days ago
Chief Keef
Music

Watch Chief Keef Perform "Love Sosa," "Belieber," and "Faneto" With an Orchestra

Audiomack previously got Migos among others to perform three tracks with an orchestra as part of their Trap Symphony EP series.

Joe Price2810 days ago
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DJ Spoony
Music

DJ Spoony Is Converting Your Favourite UKG Classics Into Orchestral Masterpieces

Ever wanted to hear hits such as "Do You Really Like It?", "Please Don't Turn Me On", "The Things We Do For Love" and "Crazy Love" backed by a 36-piece orchestra?

Aaron Bishop3082 days ago

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