Chris Porter

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Music

Premiere: Chris Porter Calls on Pitbull to Help You Do "The Water Dance"

Chris Porter–with a huge assist from Pitbull and Mr. Worldwide–turns your party up with "The Water Dance."

Khal4021 days ago

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