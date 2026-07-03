Latest Stories
DJ Screw Estate Announces Late Producer's Entire Catalog is Coming to DSPs
The first project the late DJ and producer's estate released is 'DJ Screw Originals (Volume 1)' — listen below.
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' Gets Chopped Not Slopped
DJ Candlestick released the new version on social media.
Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy’ Gets the Chopstars Treatment
The Chopstars have just dropped their "Chopped Not Slopped" version of Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy,' which is titled 'Certified Purple Boy.'
Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' Receives Chopstars ChopNotSlop Remix
After debuting No. 1, Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' gets the ChopNotSlop remix treatment from DJ Candlestick and The Chopstars.
Rapper in Spain Accused of Chopping Off Roommate's Penis for YouTube Video
Aaron Beltran is standing trial for allegedly cutting off a British teacher’s penis with a kitchen knife as part of a consensual arrangement for a video.
Watch Trailer for DJ Screw Documentary 'Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape'
The trailer highlight’s Screw’s success and posthumous popularity, while also delving into the Houston native’s battle with police brutality.
Metro Boomin: 'That Deluxe Sh*t Burnt Out'
Although the concept of a deluxe album isn't new, it has been brought back to life by acts looking to further boost their album's Billboard chart success.
21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode II' Gets the Chopped and Screwed Treatment
21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode I'I has been doing extremely well since its release, including a No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Don Toliver's Debut Album 'Heaven or Hell' Gets the ChopNotSlop Treatment
Houston artist Don Toliver released his debut album in March, and now it's been christened with the official ChopNotSlop treatment.