Chopped And Screwed

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

DJ Screw.
Music

DJ Screw Estate Announces Late Producer's Entire Catalog is Coming to DSPs

The first project the late DJ and producer's estate released is 'DJ Screw Originals (Volume 1)' — listen below.

tara mahadevan49 days ago
Drake and PND
Music

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' Gets Chopped Not Slopped

DJ Candlestick released the new version on social media.

Trey Alston496 days ago
Chopstars Certified Purple Boy cover.
Music

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy’ Gets the Chopstars Treatment

The Chopstars have just dropped their "Chopped Not Slopped" version of Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy,' which is titled 'Certified Purple Boy.'

Jordan Rose1702 days ago
tyler
Music

Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' Receives Chopstars ChopNotSlop Remix

After debuting No. 1, Tyler, the Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' gets the ChopNotSlop remix treatment from DJ Candlestick and The Chopstars.

Jordan Rose1836 days ago
Spain
Life

Rapper in Spain Accused of Chopping Off Roommate's Penis for YouTube Video

Aaron Beltran is standing trial for allegedly cutting off a British teacher’s penis with a kitchen knife as part of a consensual arrangement for a video.

Alex Galbraith1963 days ago
Advertisement
dj screw documentary
Music

Watch Trailer for DJ Screw Documentary 'Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape'

The trailer highlight’s Screw’s success and posthumous popularity, while also delving into the Houston native’s battle with police brutality.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2001 days ago
Metro Boomin attends Savage Mode 2 Official Album
Music

Metro Boomin: 'That Deluxe Sh*t Burnt Out'

Although the concept of a deluxe album isn't new, it has been brought back to life by acts looking to further boost their album's Billboard chart success.

Xavier Hamilton2097 days ago
21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Music

21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode II' Gets the Chopped and Screwed Treatment

21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 'Savage Mode I'I has been doing extremely well since its release, including a No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Jordan Rose2098 days ago
don toliver
Music

Don Toliver's Debut Album 'Heaven or Hell' Gets the ChopNotSlop Treatment

Houston artist Don Toliver released his debut album in March, and now it's been christened with the official ChopNotSlop treatment.

tara mahadevan2282 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App