Latest Stories
Post Malone Releases New Song and Video "Chemical"
Post Malone returned Friday with the new single “Chemical.” Listen to the upbeat, acoustic-laden track and watch its official music video here.
Lori Harvey Responds to ‘No Chemistry’ Comment After Red Carpet Debut With Damson Idris
Harvey responded to a troll who commented that she and new boyfriend Damson Idris have "no chemistry" following their red carpet debut this week.
Two Chemistry Professors Arrested for Allegedly Cooking Meth in Arkansas
Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland failed to relive 'Breaking Bad.'
Former NYC High School Student Who Suffered Burns From Chemistry Class Experiment Awarded $59M
Alonzo Yanes has been awarded nearly $60 million from the city.
Premiere: Hear Silk Road Assassins' "Vectors" From Debut EP 'Reflection Spaces'
The EP, inspired by a retro-futuristic/dystopian city, comes out on Planet Mu next month.