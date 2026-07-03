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Latest Stories

Posty's new music video screenshot
Music

Post Malone Releases New Song and Video "Chemical"

Post Malone returned Friday with the new single “Chemical.” Listen to the upbeat, acoustic-laden track and watch its official music video here.

Zach Dionne1191 days ago
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris at Snowfall premiere
Pop Culture

Lori Harvey Responds to ‘No Chemistry’ Comment After Red Carpet Debut With Damson Idris

Harvey responded to a troll who commented that she and new boyfriend Damson Idris have "no chemistry" following their red carpet debut this week.

taramhdvn1246 days ago
This is a picture of Breaking Bad.
Life

Two Chemistry Professors Arrested for Allegedly Cooking Meth in Arkansas

Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland failed to relive 'Breaking Bad.'

Philip Lewis2434 days ago
Chemistry set
Life

Former NYC High School Student Who Suffered Burns From Chemistry Class Experiment Awarded $59M

Alonzo Yanes has been awarded nearly $60 million from the city.

Gavin Evans2573 days ago
Music

Premiere: Hear Silk Road Assassins' "Vectors" From Debut EP 'Reflection Spaces'

The EP, inspired by a retro-futuristic/dystopian city, comes out on Planet Mu next month.

James Keith3768 days ago
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