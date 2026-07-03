Chase Young

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chase young suspension
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NCAA Criticized Over Suspension of Ohio State’s Chase Young for Accepting Loan From Family Friend (UPDATE)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young received a 2-game suspension.

Joe Price2443 days ago

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