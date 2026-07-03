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(L-R) Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson.
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Kevin Durant Issues Warning to Jalen Brunson After New York Knicks' Championship

His advice was in relation to accepting athlete partnerships, but also seemed like it pertained to basketball, too.

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