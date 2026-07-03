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Latest Stories
Music
The Game on Celeste Rivas Murder Case: ‘If I Was [Her] Father…I’d Decapitate Who Did It’
“My daughter is 15. The girl was 15."
Trey Alston230 days ago
Music
LAPD Confirms D4vd Isn't Suspect in Celeste Rivas Case, Not Enough Evidence to Name Anyone
There's not enough evidence yet.
Trey Alston285 days ago
Music
Celeste Rivas' Ex-Teacher Says Victim Met D4vd on Social Media, Video Shows
The teacher said he also taught the person standing next to D4vd in the recently unearthed photo.
Jose Martinez303 days ago
Music
Headie One, J Hus, Arlo Parks & More Nominated For BRIT Awards 2021
Every category is hotly contested and after Griff beat out Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama in the Rising Star category, it looks like it’s going to be a year of sur
James Keith1934 days ago
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Music
Listen to Tieks' "Sing That Song" f/ Celeste
Tieks keeps it summery with his latest house jam.
James Keith4348 days ago