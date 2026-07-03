Celeste

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Latest Stories

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
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Celeste Rivas' Ex-Teacher Says Victim Met D4vd on Social Media, Video Shows

The teacher said he also taught the person standing next to D4vd in the recently unearthed photo.

Jose Martinez303 days ago
headie one
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Headie One, J Hus, Arlo Parks & More Nominated For BRIT Awards 2021

Every category is hotly contested and after Griff beat out Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama in the Rising Star category, it looks like it’s going to be a year of sur

James Keith1934 days ago
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Music

Listen to Celeste's "What's Your Poison"

A truly emotive piece.

James Keith4321 days ago
Music

Listen to Tieks' "Sing That Song" f/ Celeste

Tieks keeps it summery with his latest house jam.

James Keith4348 days ago

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