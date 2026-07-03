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Pop Culture
'RHOA' Star Kelli Potter Faces Possible Bank Account Seizure Over Massive Debt
A default judgment, bank subpoenas, and a years-old loan have pulled the reality star’s finances into her ongoing dispute with her ex-husband.
Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago