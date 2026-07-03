Cash From Hash

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Last day of a long weekend, huh? What are you getting into? Hopefully you've still got some food in the fridge to throw on the grill. Get poolside, crack a cold one, and enjoy these last few hours before returning to reality. You need soundtracks, and DAD has you covered. Fourth of July week served us lovely, and there are a number of gems in mixed form that you better get acquainted with.
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