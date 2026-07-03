Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.Mike DeStefano
Featured
Baby Keem's long-awaited sophomore album 'Ca$ino' is his most personal work yet. But does it surpass 'The Melodic Blue?'Antonio Johri
From Henry Hill to Jordan Belfort, the GOAT director has a history of making style icons.Mike DeStefano
Sports
Red Owl Boxing's Zsolt Daranyi on Having Lennox Lewis in His Corner: 'He's the Greatest Heavyweight'
Complex Canada sat down with Daranyi before this Saturday’s Boxfest IV in Brampton and on DAZN to discuss his ambitions and having Lennox Lewis in his corner.Alex Narvaez