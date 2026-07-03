Latest Stories
Travis Scott Details Meaning Behind Upcoming 'Utopia' Album
In an interview with Carine Roitfeld's 'CR Men,' La Flame gives fans plenty to speculate on regarding his new album 'Utopia.' He also talks parenting and more.
House of Karl Lagerfeld Unveils Collab Collection With Kenneth Ize
Carine Roitfeld, who proposed and curated the collaboration, said she was "certain" the late Karl Lagerfeld would have "loved" the collection.
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Is Now Taking Over NYC Subways
West's Warholian Yeezy Season 6 campaign continues.
Jaden Smith on His Clothing Brand: "I Want My T-Shirts to Look Like a Mixture of Basquiat’s and Einstein’s Personal Notebooks"
Jaden Smith speaks on his clothing brand in debut issue of 'CR Men's Book.'
Fashion God Carine Roitfeld Is Coming Out With a Men's Supplement to 'CR Fashion Book'
The revered magazine will take on men's style.
Carine Roitfeld Talks Wanting a Cameo in "Zoolander 2" and Kanye West's Acceptance Into the Fashion World
The former editor-in-chief of "Vogue Paris" talks about missing all the best moments of Paris Fashion Week.
Young Thug Is Featured in a Fashion Editorial for "CR Fashion Book"
Young Thug appears in a spread for the highly-regarded "CR Fashion Book."
Beyoncé Stars in a Photo Shoot Creative Directed by Riccardo Tisci, Pens Accompanying Poem About Blue Ivy
Beyoncé collaborates with Carine Roitfeld for the first time in a new photo shoot creative directed by Riccardo Tisci.