Carine Roitfeld

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Latest Stories

trav
Music

Travis Scott Details Meaning Behind Upcoming 'Utopia' Album

In an interview with Carine Roitfeld's 'CR Men,' La Flame gives fans plenty to speculate on regarding his new album 'Utopia.' He also talks parenting and more.

Trace William Cowen1769 days ago
karl
Style

House of Karl Lagerfeld Unveils Collab Collection With Kenneth Ize

Carine Roitfeld, who proposed and curated the collaboration, said she was "certain" the late Karl Lagerfeld would have "loved" the collection.

Trace William Cowen1838 days ago
kanye
Style

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Is Now Taking Over NYC Subways

West's Warholian Yeezy Season 6 campaign continues.

Trace William Cowen3067 days ago
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Style

Carine Roitfeld Talks Wanting a Cameo in "Zoolander 2" and Kanye West's Acceptance Into the Fashion World

The former editor-in-chief of "Vogue Paris" talks about missing all the best moments of Paris Fashion Week.

andrewlasane4146 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Young Thug Is Featured in a Fashion Editorial for "CR Fashion Book"

Young Thug appears in a spread for the highly-regarded "CR Fashion Book."

Cameron Wolf4147 days ago
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Style

Beyoncé Stars in a Photo Shoot Creative Directed by Riccardo Tisci, Pens Accompanying Poem About Blue Ivy

Beyoncé collaborates with Carine Roitfeld for the first time in a new photo shoot creative directed by Riccardo Tisci.

Cedar Pasori4342 days ago

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