Every weed lover’s favorite holiday, 420, is here. There’s no better day to light something up and vibe out to some great music—whether it’s contemporary rap or classic jazz.Jack Erwin
Featured
Wiz Khalifa talks the legacy of the Blog Era, 'Kush + OJ 2,' and more.Jordan Rose
Eric Metaxas shared the anecdote via Instagram this week, and was subsequently roasted. You can check out some of the Twitter reactions here.Joshua Espinoza
Grab your bong and rolling papers as we highlight the best stoner movies of all time. These weed movies will have you high off laughter & make you feel good.Justin Monroe