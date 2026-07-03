Canadian Music Week

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Big Sean Canadian Music Week 2017
Music

Big Sean Has Been Added to the Canadian Music Week Lineup

Canadian Music Week has made some additional announcements about its 2017 lineup, and has revealed that Big Sean has been added as a headliner.

jayemkayem3416 days ago

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