Ahead of receiving the first-ever Social Justice Honours Award at Canadian Music Week, the Public Enemy rapper tells us why awards "are a waste of time."Karen Bliss
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Our day-by-day pick for the best music the annual Toronto festival is showcasing this week.jayemkayem
Here are the top Canadian tunes of the month. From Kaytranada to Luna Li to Mike Shabb, here are the tunes we’ve been bumping the most lately.Louis Pavlakos
Summer is officially over, but these new tracks from the likes of The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, and Tommy Genesis have helped to soften the blow.Sumiko Wilson