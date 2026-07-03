Bruno Major

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Bruno Major (credit: Bjorn Franklin)
Music

Premiere: Bruno Major Shares Melodramatic, Tongue-In-Cheek Visuals For "Easily"

The track was written following "the worst month of his life".

Aaron Bishop3057 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App