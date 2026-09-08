Bruce Straley

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The Last of Us
Pop Culture

'Last of Us' Director Bruce Straley Apologizes After Saying Recent AAA Games Are 'Boring'

He'd singled out God of War Laufey while arguing that AAA games have stopped taking risks.

Trey Alston29 minutes ago

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