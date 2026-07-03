Brittany Snow

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Latest Stories

Angel Reese attends a game between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors on December 29, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Pop Culture

Angel Reese Manifests ‘Trainer Barbie’ Role in ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

The Chicago Sky forward has been cast for the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series.

Alex Gonzalez179 days ago
Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi take a photo together at a screening event.
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi to Appear in Brittany Snow's Directorial Debut 'September 17th'

Brittany Snow revealed that her 'X' co-star Kid Cudi will also be in her directorial debut 'September 17th,' though she didn't reveal what the role will entail.

Jose Martinez1588 days ago
The cast of the new Ti West movie is pictured
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Watch the New Trailer for Ti West's ‘X’ Starring Mia Goth, Kid Cudi, and More

The latest from writer/director Ti West places our stars in 1979 Texas, where an adult film production goes awry and risks the lives of all involved.

Trace William Cowen1648 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

‘Someone Great' Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Stars in Netflix Rom-Com f/ Lakeith Stanfield and DeWanda Wise

Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explains she always wanted to see a rom-com in which the woman chooses herself. "So I made one," she says.

Trace William Cowen2691 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Aca-OMFG, the "Pitch Perfect 2" Trailer Is Here

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and the rest of the Barden Bellas are back and—BRB, can't breathe.

Tara Aquino4258 days ago
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