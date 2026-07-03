Latest Stories
Angel Reese Manifests ‘Trainer Barbie’ Role in ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2
The Chicago Sky forward has been cast for the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series.
Kid Cudi to Appear in Brittany Snow's Directorial Debut 'September 17th'
Brittany Snow revealed that her 'X' co-star Kid Cudi will also be in her directorial debut 'September 17th,' though she didn't reveal what the role will entail.
Watch the New Trailer for Ti West's ‘X’ Starring Mia Goth, Kid Cudi, and More
The latest from writer/director Ti West places our stars in 1979 Texas, where an adult film production goes awry and risks the lives of all involved.
‘Someone Great' Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Stars in Netflix Rom-Com f/ Lakeith Stanfield and DeWanda Wise
Writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson explains she always wanted to see a rom-com in which the woman chooses herself. "So I made one," she says.
Aca-OMFG, the "Pitch Perfect 2" Trailer Is Here
Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and the rest of the Barden Bellas are back and—BRB, can't breathe.