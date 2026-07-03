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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Home Where Britney Spears Lived and Brittany Murphy Died Goes On Sale
The listing of the home says it's been completely "reborn."
Mark Elibert580 days ago
Pop Culture
Family of Brittany Murphy's Husband Simon Monjack Think New Doc Portrays Him as a Monster
The family of Brittany Murphy's late husband Simon Monjack is upset over HBO Max's doc 'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,' saying it portrays him as a monster.
tara mahadevan1728 days ago