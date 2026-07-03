Brittany Murphy

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Latest Stories

Britney Spears in a sparkly dress on the left; Brittany Murphy in a black dress on the right.
Pop Culture

Home Where Britney Spears Lived and Brittany Murphy Died Goes On Sale

The listing of the home says it's been completely "reborn."

Mark Elibert580 days ago
Screenshot from Brittany Murphy HBO Max Doc
Pop Culture

Family of Brittany Murphy's Husband Simon Monjack Think New Doc Portrays Him as a Monster

The family of Brittany Murphy's late husband Simon Monjack is upset over HBO Max's doc 'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,' saying it portrays him as a monster.

tara mahadevan1728 days ago

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