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With an insanely increased amount of screen time spent on our phones indoors, the pursuit for wholesome, outdoor lifestyle product has never been more appealingJacob Davey
Life
Elementary School Staffer in Newberg, Oregon on Leave After Wearing Blackface to Work in Protest of Vaccine Mandate
A staff member at Mabel Rush Elementary school in Newberg, Oregon was placed on leave after she showed up to work in blackface dressed as Rosa Parks.Joe Price
Megyn Kelly doesn't get what's so bad about blackface, and the people of Twitter are giving her an answer.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery