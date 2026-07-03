Brandon Blackwood

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Latest Stories

Olandria Carthen attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
Style

Love Island USA's Olandria Is the Face of New Brandon Blackwood Collection

The fashion brand has been synonymous with the reality TV personality after designing her 2025 CFDA Awards look.

Complex Staff53 days ago
Ice Spice Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign.
Style

Best Style Releases: Heaven by Marc Jacobs, New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore, Awake NY x Carhartt WIP, and More

Heaven by Marc Jacobs, Aime Leon Dore x New Balance, Kenzo Spring/Summer 2023, and other great drops are highlighted in this weekly release guide.

Lei Takanashi1200 days ago
A hoodie is pictured from a new Stacey Abrams collectin
Style

Stacey Abrams Partners With Brandon Blackwood and Honor Roll on New Merch

Stacey Abrams' One Georgia enlists Brandon Blackwood and Honor Roll Clothing for a run of new merch pieces, including hoodies and tote bags.

Trace William Cowen1374 days ago
Brandon Blackwood Bags
Style

Brandon Blackwood Talks Scaling Handbag Business, Working With Saweetie, and Where He Finds Inspiration

Working with Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Halle Berry has helped Brandon Blackwood create a Black-owned handbag empire. Here, he talks how he didi it.

Ayaa Mesbah1766 days ago

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