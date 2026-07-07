Bol Bol

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Shaquille O'Neal Says Bol Bol Can Be as Good as Victor Wembanyama But Is ‘Lazy as F*ck’

"I'm not saying Bol Bol is better, just saying he was the first seven-foot-five guy to do that with style," he said on his podcast.

Joe Price910 days ago

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