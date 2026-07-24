In a rare interview only made possible by mayonnaise, Pete talks with Complex about everything from a special "Joe Pesci martini" to the music of Daughtry.Trace William Cowen
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Discover 10 underrated horror movies you've probably never heard of. From cult classics to hidden gems, these scary films deserve your attention.Devin Nealy
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Permanent Midnight: Body Horror Goes Much Deeper, and Gets Much Nastier, Than FX's "The Strain"
As these six gruesome gems prove, the legacy of body horror goes way beyond FX's "The Strain."MattBarone
Nelly landed himself in hot water this weekend after he commented on revealing photos of Madonna, telling the singer that "some things need to be covered up."Brad Callas