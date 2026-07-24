Bodies Bodies Bodies

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Halina Reijn for Complex Volume 001
Pop Culture

What It Takes to Direct an A24 Film

At age 46, ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ director Halina Reijn was tasked with demystifying Gen Z and directing her first American film starring Amandla Stenberg.

Ariel LeBeau1426 days ago

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