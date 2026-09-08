Ariel LeBeau
Latest Stories
What It Takes to Direct an A24 Film
At age 46, ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ director Halina Reijn was tasked with demystifying Gen Z and directing her first American film starring Amandla Stenberg.
'Rona Recommends: The 14 Best Movies to Watch While You're Socially Distancing
The best movies to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good films on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.
'Rona Recommends: The 23 Best Shows to Watch While You're Socially Distancing
The best tv shows to watch while socially distancing from the coronavirus pandemic, including good shows on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now & more.
'Uncut Gems' Writer Ronald Bronstein On His Creative Process With the Safdie Brothers
Ronald Bronstein, the de facto "Third Safdie Brother" details the intense creative process behind 'Uncut Gems.'
HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Wants You To Feel It All—But It’s Not There Yet
The creator and cast of 'Euphoria'—HBO’s new teen drama with A24—discuss how their show embodies adolescence in all its erratic glory.
An Oscar Win For 'Minding the Gap' is an Oscar Win for All of Us
Why Bing Liu's emotionally-gripping documentary about his skateboarding friends deserves to win the Best Documentary Feature award at the Oscars.
Karmaloop Climbed Out of Bankruptcy—So Where Does It Go From Here?
Matt Fine, the new president of former streetwear mega-retailer Karmaloop, reveals an exclusive En Noir release and collaborations with other designers
Mitski Is Not Here to Save Indie Rock (But She Might Save You)
Her latest, ‘Puberty 2,’ is one of the most anticipated albums of the year. But the singer-songwriter is wary of the spotlight.
Meet the Students Who Are Wearing Sneakers to Their Graduations
Why 5 college grads are shirking tradition for their love of shoes.
Baauer's Post-"Harlem Shake" Renaissance
After cementing himself as a leading name in America’s infatuation with EDM, Baauer shifts direction with his debut album, 'Aa.'
No More Tears for Wet
With their debut album no longer held up in mastering, the trio behind the dreamy heartbreak music of 'Don't You' finally have something to smile about.
Catching Feelings: On Zayn Malik, One Direction, and the Value of Fandom
There are lessons to learn from One Direction and their fans.
The Tao of Justin Bobby
Homeboy brought combat boots to the beach, and a much-needed bad boy character to 'The Hills.' Now? A rock 'n' roll lifestyle (and a foot in the hairstyling game).
Over 'The Hills': The Afterlife of Heidi and Spencer Pratt
Less than a decade ago, Speidi was inescapable. Now they're just trying to escape the lives they fell into.