Andre Benjamin

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Andre 3000
Pop Culture

André 3000 Joins Cast of Noah Baumbach’s 'White Noise' Film Adaptation

André 3000 has joined the cast of the film adaptation of 'White Noise,' which will be directed by Noah Baumbach, and will stream on Netflix next year.

Gavin Evans1815 days ago
Andre Benjamin
Pop Culture

André Benjamin Joins Cast of Kelly Reichardt-Directed Film 'Showing Up'

Deadline reports that the cast filling out Kelly Reichardt's next film, 'Showing Up,' includes André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, and more.

Gavin Evans1879 days ago

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