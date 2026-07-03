Alhan

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alhan announces new gaming venture
Pop Culture

Alhan Gençay Launches Multi-Million Pound Gaming Company

A lifelong gamer himself, Alhan saw the opportunity to build the platform to help unite the UK’s relatively narrow eSports industry with more casual gaming.

James Keith1586 days ago

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